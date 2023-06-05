Residents of This District in Karnataka Just Married Dolls to 'Invoke' Rain

Residents of Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district married dolls to pray for rain. Yes, you read that right. Every ritual was carried out just like a real wedding. After the wedding ceremony, everyone gathered for a group photo with the dolls and a hearty lunch. Priests were also invited. This has been the custom for the past few decades. Locals claim that rain has historically fallen in this village within seven days of a doll’s wedding.

Residents played music, prepared sweets, performed mangalya dharana by passing dolls between them, and carried out all the traditional wedding rites.

Both the bride’s and the groom’s families attended the wedding. The bride and groom were under the protection of the town’s elders. This was proceeded with a group shot.

In various areas of the state, it has begun raining. However, Lakshmeshwar and Gadag have stayed entirely dry. The mercury has risen to forty degrees. Therefore, the locals made the decision to reenact the customary ceremony and began pleading for rain again this year.

In an another incident, people of Vijayapura district dug open graves and pumped water into the corpses’ mouths.

Almost all of Karnataka received abundant rains. Some areas were even affected by landslides and floods due to excessive rain. For some reason, Kalakeri village didn’t get a drop of rain, leaving the farmers of the area extremely worried. The entire village gathered and discussed this “curse" upon them. Someone from the group suggested that they should pour water into corpses’ mouths and everyone agreed.

The villagers made a list of people who died within the last month and went to the graveyard. Since the family members of the deceased knew where exactly they were buried, and in what position they were buried in, it was easy to find the graves. Then, a hole around two feet deep was dug to the side where the head of the corpses were laid and a water pipe was inserted. Water from a tanker was then released into the grave.

This was done to over 25 graves and afterwards, the village stood eagerly waiting. Soon after the last corpse was watered, co-incidentally it started drizzling, taking people’s trust in their ritual a notch higher.