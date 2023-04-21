Residents of This Village in Andhra Pradesh Don't Wear Footwear, Here's Why

The people of Vemanagari Indlu village, located 20 kilometres from Pakala mandal headquarters in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, have been refraining from wearing shoes. Why?

To follow the footsteps of their ancestors and maintain long-standing customs and traditions in honour of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The village with 120 families has flourished with spirituality where the villagers have been worshipping Lord Venkateswara Swamy in the form of a small stone and even built a temple.

They also offer their complete devotion to the worship of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Gangamma. They will allow outsiders into the village only if they leave the footwear on the outskirts of the village. They also do not allow outsiders to touch them.

“Lord Venkateswara lives in this place. Do we enter into the temple with footwear? We treat this place as temple and we are not wearing the footwear. The people who do not know our belief, they will treat us as mad. Let them. We don’t care.” Venkatesulu, the villager told News18.com.

They won’t eat anything or even drink any water when they travel to different locations. According to their belief, Venkateswara Swamy, who made the village his permanent residence, will look out for the welfare of the villagers when they are solely present in the hamlet. When someone becomes unwell, they treat him or her by giving them sap from a certain type of leaf and worship Lord Venkateswara Swamy, praying for the patient’s quick recovery. Even if a snake bites them, they won’t go to the hospital; instead, they offer to circle the village’s anthill.

The villagers of Vemanagari Indlu refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and wouldn’t let doctors or medical personnel enter their village when the deadliest coronavirus broke out and killed thousands of people worldwide. They sternly admonished them not to disregard their long-standing traditions and practises.

Adamma, a resident of the community, told News18.com: “We do not need any medicine. He will deliver us. Even when we have a serious disease, we don’t take any medication. We simply ask God. He heals our disease. Covid only affected a small number of people, but everyone is now safe.

Everyone in the community, from school-age children to young adults in college, rigorously abides by the rule of worshipping the god by forgoing wearing shoes. Because of a snarky YouTuber who made a video about the village, they won’t let the media inside their community and won’t speak to them. Every Saturday, the entire community gathered at the temple to perform special pujas to Lord Venkateswara Swamy before enjoying special anna prasadam (meals).

