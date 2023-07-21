Restaurant Celebrates Successful Launch Of Chandrayaan-3 With Rocket-Like Dosa

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 last week, achieving a landmark feat in India’s science and technology sphere. The feat was celebrated by citizens across the country in their unique way. One such unique celebration style has now caught the internet’s attention. A video making rounds on the internet shows a restaurant’s unique dosa in honour of the momentous occasion. Aptly named the Chandrayaan Dosa, these creative culinary pay homage to India’s remarkable lunar mission.

In the video, the chef proudly presents a generously sized dosa to the table, resembling a spacecraft in its height. It is topped with another heart-shaped dosa, adding a creative touch to the presentation. The chef then serves the special ‘Chandrayaan Dosa’ to a little girl, who excitedly savours the delightful delicacy.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “Chandrayaan dosa dedicated to successful launch.”

Take a look at the video here:

The heartwarming video captures the joy and celebration surrounding India’s successful Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission and the creative tribute by the restaurant.

Posted on July 19, the video has attained 3,455 views so far. Many individuals took their time out and shared their reviews in the comments section.

A user stated, “Mere liye bhi (I want to eat too)”

Another individual added, “Aree waha(Oh wow). Fantastic.”

One of the user wrote “Awesome”, as he loved the idea of Chandrayaan Dosa.

During the launch of Chandrayaan 3, the whole nation was filled with excitement and celebration. In fact, a large group of people gathered to witness the historic event. As the countdown entered its final 10 seconds, the crowd cheered out loud, and they collectively started counting down. With the rumbling of the engines, Chandrayaan-3 embarked on its determined lunar mission, triggering a wave of joyous shouts and applause from the enthralled onlookers.

The enthusiasm went beyond the physical gathering, as social media users expressed their pride in ISRO’s dedication and hard work through proud memes and posts. Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to arrive in lunar orbit on August 5. It will then attempt soft landing on lunar surface on August 23