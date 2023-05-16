Retired US Air Force Captain Reveals UFO Attacked A Nuclear Missile Base

Human beings as a species are obsessed with the fact that there are beings that exist outside the earth. Aliens are extraterrestrial species that have been rumoured to exist outside our planet. Even though there has been no official evidence to support their existence, there are people who have shared their experiences with UFOs and alien spotting. Most of these incidents have been in the USA, and many people believe that there are several research projects going on in the country. According to reports, there has been a designated location for alien research, and it is known as Area 51. It is a highly protected area, and it is rumoured that it has some confidential information about these extraterrestrial beings.

However, retired US Air Force captain Robert Salas has shared his experience of spotting a UFO on the show National Geographic’s UFOs: Investigating the Unknown. He revealed how a UFO attacked his nuclear missile station. He revealed that 10 nuclear missiles were kept in a subterranean bunker when reddish-orange lights were seen moving towards them. He also added that they had deactivated all the missiles, and the guards had to escape from the location to protect themselves.

top videos

He revealed that he got a call from one of the members of his unit. Robert stated, “I sort of disregarded it. In fact, I asked, ‘You mean like UFOs? About five minutes later, he phones back screaming". He felt that he was sure by then that they were being attacked, and when the lights changed from green to red throughout the board, it was clear that the missiles were no longer functional.

He added that despite the fact that most of the nuclear missiles were damaged during the incident, no official inquiry was opened on the matter. He also revealed that chiefs in his unit were compelled to sign contracts stating that they would maintain confidentiality regarding the matter. However, after three years, the US government officially closed the investigation, stating that the documented sightings of the UFO had not caused any threat or damage.