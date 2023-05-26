'Retirement is Tough': Man's Reflection on Parents' Mundane Life Post Career Hits Home

Witnessing the aging process of our parents can be emotionally challenging, and observing them grappling with the passage of time can be especially poignant. Amidst our hectic schedules, we often yearn for a break, craving a moment to rest and rejuvenate, much like we observe our parents doing twice a day. However, we often overlook the everyday routines, the profound silence that envelops their lives after retirement when they have no pressing obligations. This realisation struck a Twitter user when he decided to visit their parents during an ordinary day, seeking to understand the essence of the seemingly ‘mundane’ existence that retirement entails. To their astonishment, the user discovered that retirement posed its own set of challenges - a reality that resonated deeply with many online.

A Twitter user, Gabbar Singh, opened up about his visits to his parents, which usually occurred during special occasions such as festivals, weddings, or health emergencies. These visits rarely allowed him to glimpse into their daily lives. However, when he actively engaged in the mundane aspects, he had a profound realisation.

He remarked, “How a simple visit from an AC mechanic to service the AC becomes the highlight of the day, leading to detailed conversations with neighbors." His father, buried in a newspaper, symbolized what he called the “greatest wilful ignorance device." The distinct sound of the pressure cooker’s whistle echoed through the house, punctuating moments of silence. “Afternoons are the toughest,” he pointed out. Yet, the “hum of life” returned in the evenings, bringing a renewed energy, and even noted his father’s late-night ritual of checking his investments and savings on his phone, underscoring the perpetual concern retirees carry.

I came home to Lucknow to spend a few weekdays with parents. To see what exactly is a retired life. Most visits are on occasions, either festivals or a health related emergency or a wedding or an anniversary. Outlier events, where you can’t observe the mundane, and get consumed… — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 25, 2023

“Retirement is tough. Like a slow fall," the aptly encapsulated, resonating with the experiences of many. The profound truth behind his words struck a chord, prompting one individual to comment, “That is why it is so important to have a hobby beyond meeting with friends and eating out. Retirement can be difficult." Another added, “My father retired 24 years ago and FIL 26… the more you age, the lonelier you become. Friends pass away, some go and settle elsewhere… it can be tough."

That is why it is so important to have a hobby beyond meeting with friends and eating out. Retirement can be difficult.— Mithil Dave (@mithil_dave) May 25, 2023

You have to switch gears. The mundane will become significant. If a proper (so called) "spiritual" process is not initiated at the right age, then ageing is difficult.— Dr. A and 408 others (@iamAbhinavKumar) May 25, 2023

My father retired 24 years ago and FIL 26….the more you age the lonelier you become. Friends pass away, some go and settle elsewhere…it can be tough— Nitin Sharma (@nitin1sharma) May 25, 2023

In contrast, an alternate perspective emerged amidst the discussion. Some individuals expressed a different opinion, stating, “Retirement is not tough if you have developed other interests (hobbies) during your working life… spirituality/religious life/societal/community works, etc. There is plenty to do in India."

Retirement is not tough if you have developed other interests (hobbies) during your working life….spiritual ity/religious life/societal/community works etc….there is plenty to do in India. It can be tough in western countries though..— Niks (@niknike80) May 25, 2023

In the end, it takes one to know one…