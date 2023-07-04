'Universe Had Planned This': Couple Reacts to Their 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' Video

The elderly couple, now appropriately dubbed the ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’ couple, has captured the hearts of many since their video went viral. Their enactment of Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee’s iconic hit from ‘Manzil’ has garnered widespread admiration. Remarkably, they shot the video in the exact location, wearing similar clothes, preserving the originality that left internet users in awe. They truly captured the essence of Kishore Kumar’s era, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey with a beautiful twist.

Following their video’s explosive popularity, the viral couple, recognised as Shailesh and Vandana, featured in an interview, expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming response.

“We don’t really understand social media or what it means to go viral, but the response is amazing and feels like a dream," exclaimed the enthusiastic Shailesh, as quoted by the Times of India. He disclosed that he had been longing to do this for two years, but his wife initially disagreed. It was then that their friends Anup and his wife Ankita persuaded them to go for it and even volunteered to shoot the video for them.

Their first visit to Nariman Point proved fruitless as it didn’t rain that day but fortune smiled upon them the following day. “It reminded us of Bombay in the 70s. No one was on the streets, it was quaint as if the universe had strategically planned this," Shailesh fondly recalled.

Little did they know that it was their genuine chemistry that would touch the hearts of numerous online viewers, inspiring others to create similar cherished moments with their partners. Reportedly, the couple has been married for 26 years.

Watch the Viral Video:

When discussing the filming process, Anup Ringangaonkar (Shailesh’s friend) revealed that their initial intention was not to recreate the entire song. However, after capturing the first scene, he realised they had the potential to bring the whole of it to life. “My son edited the video and we never expected this to go viral," he added.

Meanwhile, Shailesh, modestly acknowledging his newfound fame, shared, “I’ve become a hero of my locality." Expressing his aspirations, he added, “Now, I hope Amitabh Bachchan reacts to our video."

Surely, what else could do justice to their marvellous recreation?