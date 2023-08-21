'Rinku Singh is Better Than Dhoni': 'X' User's Comment Has Cricket Fans Looking for 'Dislike' Button

Rinku Singh made his mark in international cricket with flair as India outplayed Ireland by 33 runs in Malahide on Sunday, solidifying a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-game T20I series. Despite making his debut in the series opener on Friday, Rinku truly demonstrated his prowess as a middle-order batsman for the first time on Sunday. Displaying a striking similarity to his breathtaking five consecutive sixes in IPL 2023, he hammered an impressive 38 runs off 21 deliveries, comprising two fours and three sixes, boasting a strike rate exceeding 180.

While cricket fans were effusive in their praise for the young talent and his batting prowess, a user on the platform ‘X’ went a step further, comparing him to MS Dhoni and suggesting that Rinku could have secured victory for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. As expected, Thala fans found fault with this notion and took offense at the ill-considered parallel between the two players.

It all started when a user under the handle @IconicKohIi posted a poignant image from the heart-wrenching 2019 World Cup defeat, a contest in which India fell to New Zealand, also marking Dhoni’s final appearance in international cricket. The user’s accompanying caption read, “Rinku Singh would have won us this match." Subsequently, a wave of disapproval surged through the ‘X’ platform, formerly known as Twitter.

A user intervened, saying, “Don’t compare Rinku with Dhoni now. Dhoni is one of the best Wicket keeper,captain and finisher of the world and Rinku is young and is gaining experience." Another chimed in, “Yes, if he was captain."

The third voice stated, “I like Rinku Singh and seriously want him to play for India but come on there should be sens for comparison..Rinku is still kid..that was semi final in WC." The fourth user concurred, stating, “Don’t give hate to MS, just the first game for Rinku n u PPL r comparing him with a white ball great."

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Rinku has been likened to Dhoni for his ability to wrap up matches. Such comparisons also emerged during the IPL, where the left-hander garnered attention in this role.

While certain comments come from a positive standpoint, celebrating India’s discovery of a potential finisher, a role that has remained unoccupied since Dhoni’s retirement, such comments are often countered by fans asserting that while Rinku’s star is undoubtedly on the rise, attempting to fill Dhoni’s enormous shoes is a challenge as monumental as his legacy itself!