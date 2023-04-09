Rinku Singh's 5 Consecutive Sixes Set Twitter on Fire With Memes as Gujarat Titans Eat Humble Pie

Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders stunned everyone when he slammed five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium to give his side a last-ball win in an exciting IPL 2023 contest on Sunday. Needing 28 off 5, Singh went berserk as he smoked Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal all around the park for five maximums, bringing the crowd and KKR dugout on their feet.

Players of Gujarat Titans watched in disbelief and Dayal ended up leaking as many as 69 in his 4 overs.

Who would've thought that Rinku Singh would steal the victory from Gujarat's hands. pic.twitter.com/rj2pGjHajt— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

Millions of fans who stuck around to watch the final moments of GT Vs KKR took over to Twitter and expressed their jubilation about Singh’s final over heroics. Many others added to the conversation with hilarious memes.

Me watching Rinku Singh's inningspic.twitter.com/7lsBdZntMu— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2023

Yash Dayal couldn't believe what had just happened.Rinku Singh the artist! pic.twitter.com/iVSaW6PFLv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

#GTvsKKRABD, Rusell, MSD bowing down to Rinku singh greatest finisher pic.twitter.com/2ML8PjaYMH— ⭐ (@superking1815) April 9, 2023

Remember the name : Rinku Singh 👏— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2023

Every KKR fan to Rinku Singh: pic.twitter.com/tqqm52flUa— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 9, 2023

KKR needs 29 off the final over. GT is already celebrating another win.Rinku Singh:pic.twitter.com/mW5sl9eRtj — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh entering dressing room after playing match winning knock 48(21) with hat-trick and back to back 5 sixes.#GTvsKKR #IPL2023 #KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/Xpeuqu9VRx— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) April 9, 2023

Last 5 balls lo 5 sixes kotti Match gelipinchadu best ever finish in IPL history RINKU SINGH pic.twitter.com/cTaE1nIBwp — (@GRN_45) April 9, 2023

everyone to rinku singh today pic.twitter.com/CEcaUWQVWN— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 9, 2023

Summary of GT vs KKR match ft. Rinku Singh. pic.twitter.com/Ahtmn6lyDK— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 9, 2023

KKR fans watching Rinku Singh pic.twitter.com/ZH59qq6HRf— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh eventually bagged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten and match-winning 48 off 21 deliveries.

Earlier, Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave their side a good platform to build upon. The GT openers scored 33 runs before Saha departed, and Gill continued his knock.

The youngster scored 39 runs, Sai Sudharsan scored a fifty to keep the scoreboard ticking, and then came the storm, Vijay Shankar smashed a 63-run knock in 24 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders began their uphill run chase of 205 on a shaky note, once struggling at 28-2 before Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) and Nitish Rana (45 off 29) brought back the momentum.

Spin legend Rashid Khan then bagged the first hat-trick of this season for GT but Rinku Singh stole the limelight eventually with his last-moment brilliance.

Read all the Latest News here