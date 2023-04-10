Rinku Singh's 'Humble Beginning' to His IPL Prowess, Twitter Celebrates KKR Star's Incredible Rise

Lord Rinku! Ek hi Dil Hai Yaar, Kitni Baar Jitoge? The thrilling night at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium featured the unforgettable clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that has, indeed, become a historic moment in IPL history. During this match, Rinku Singh stole the show by hitting five consecutive sixes in the final over to secure victory for his team. This incredible feat is widely regarded as the most spectacular finish in IPL history and is unparalleled in the league’s 15 seasons. However, Rinku’s success is not solely due to his remarkable sixes. Behind his rise to stardom lies a fascinating story that has made him an inspirational figure for many.

Rinku’s journey from rags to riches is a true story of determination and talent that has given the IPL yet another incredible finisher. Against his family’s wishes, Rinku trusted his own abilities and pursued cricket, defying the odds and earning success. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rinku grew up in humble beginnings. His father delivered LPG containers, while his elder brother drove an autorickshaw. “I got a job of sweeping and mopping in a coaching centre. I didn’t quite like the idea and refused. I said that I want to play cricket and I stuck with it,” revealed the left-handed batsman in a KKR interview.

“I wasn’t very qualified. But I always believed that cricket would take me places. I put all my focus on cricket and worked very hard,” he added. This perseverance paid off, and Rinku’s name has actually become synonymous with cricket success. Truly, his story serves as a testament to the power of following one’s dreams and pursuing one’s passions, regardless of the odds and obstacles that came the way.

Even social media was alight with excitement over Rinku’s meteoric rise to fame, as users joined in celebrating his incredible achievement with the same sense of awe and admiration felt by everyone on the team. Through this outpouring of support, they also recognised and celebrated his journey from ‘humble beginnings’ to achieving everything he ever dreamed of.

Rinku’s unbeaten 48 off 21 deliveries in the GT vs KKR match proved to be the turning point that led his team to victory, even after appearing to be on the brink of defeat just three overs prior when Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick. Against all odds, Rinku stepped up and defied ‘expectations’, emerging as a hero in the game. Previously playing a supporting role to Shardul Thakur, Rinku’s performance in Ahmedabad on Sunday catapulted him to the status of ‘Lord Rinku’ because why not…

