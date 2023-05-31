Rise and Shine With Gökotta, the Swedish Ritual That'll Make You a Morning Person

Getting up early in the morning isn’t always easy. But a Swedish summer ritual called gökotta encourages us to rise at dawn to enjoy time with nature and get the day off to a better start. Billed as resilience-fostering and energy-boosting, this habit offers a personal moment of calm and mindfulness.

Getting up late every day is often viewed as a bad habit that can have harmful effects on both mental and physical health. From stress and irritability to increased risk of illness — the list goes on. In Sweden, gökotta is a tradition that involves getting the day off to a good start. This ritual, which could be translated as “getting up early to hear the first birds sing," involves getting up at dawn to enjoy nature, the dawn chorus of birdsong and peace and quiet. Gökotta is practiced from the first day of Ascension (in May) to midsummer.

Ideally, you should get up between 4 and 6 am every day… just like the birds. Gökotta can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, depending on individual tastes and preferences. It could be a 10-minute walk in a park, jogging along a forest path, meditating at sunrise or sitting in your garden with a cup of coffee in hand.

So what are the benefits? In an interview with Passion Santé, Johan Verbraecken, sleep specialist at Antwerp Hospital, explains: “Being active early in the morning has many benefits as the day progresses. Your blood pressure rises and your fat burning begins. What’s more, your cortisol levels peak in the morning and you have more energy for the rest of the day."

Gökotta has many scientifically proven benefits. Outdoor sounds and natural light are known to stimulate well-being and foster good moods. For example, researchers have demonstrated that exposure to the morning light helps us to concentrate better in the morning and sleep better at night. And let’s not forget that natural light is a vector for the production of serotonin, an important mood-regulating hormone. Plus, visiting green spaces — an essential part of gökotta — also helps improve cognitive abilities.

If you’re a night owl, you can always adapt gökotta to your daily routine. For example, you could spend some time meditating in nature. No birdsong? You can always fall back on nature sounds from apps on your smartphone. You can channel this Swedish ritual at work by taking advantage of breaks to go for a walk in a nearby park. Today, there are more and more places devoted to connecting with the sounds of nature, such as quiet parks in cities, or initiatives in tourist areas like the Alpine resort of Courmayeur in Italy.