Rocket Singh, Ghanchakkar: Movies That Failed At Box Office But Twitter Liked Them

Movies narrate unique stories either to entertain or inform but some tend to not resonate with audiences during its initial release. There’s a plethora of reasons why a film flops at the box officer, some are flat-out bad but many stories take time to grow on viewers. Plenty of great movies have already fallen prey to bad timing. Now, a Twitter edition is trying to bring the spotlight to some of those Bollywood films that bombed at the box office but actually have a great storyline. The list has already been viewed by more than four lakh people on Twitter.

Check out the movies listed here:

Sonchiriya

Set in the Chambal valley, Sonchiriya follows the life story of a legion of dreaded and warring dacoits, who break apart the murder of their leader. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The dialogues of the movie were entirely in Bundeli dialect while the fictional story was set in 1975.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the mystery actioner focuses on the investigation of a fictional detective who sets out to solve the disappearance of a chemist. But things that a mysterious turn when he uncovers an unsettling truth about a massive conspiracy in Calcutta. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role, whereas Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee essay supporting characters.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, this comedy-drama revolves around a commerce graduate salesman who after being humiliated by his employer, attempts to operate his secret company parallelly. The movie traces the main protagonist trying to find the perfect balance between the negatives of the corporate world and his inner passion. The movie directed by Shimit Amin also stars Gauhar Khan, Naveen Kaushik, and D Santosh in pivotal roles.

Aurangzeb

Helmed by Atul Sabharwal, Aurangzeb chronicles the life of a corrupted and malicious business whose son is kidnapped and replaced by a lookalike by the police to expose his evil crimes. Released in 2013, the actioner stars Arjun Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Ghanchakkar

Three friends rob a bank and decide to keep the money with safe cracker Sanju in this black comedy flick. But things take a hilarious twist when the latter claims to have lost his money giving rise to a chain of comic sequences. Featuring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan, the movie was directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

While many have hailed the Twitter edition list to be accurate, a few do not seem to have resonated with it. “Come one! Ghanchakkar was a good movie? Have you even watched it? I thought Vidya is there if not anything I will be watching yet another gripping performance from her but the movie was bogus," commented one.

Another wrote: “Absolutely agree with you on this. Everyone liked the first 3 movies but I have seen very few people like Aurangzeb."

