ROFL Clip Shows Man Quickly Adjusting Photo Cover On Zoom Call To Continue Drinking

Handling heavy news coverage is quite a tough task as anchors and reporters have to constantly stay intact with the story’s crux while coordinating with the TV crew. Most of the coverage happens live, hence, avoiding mishaps and bloopers becomes quite inevitable. From intrusion of uninvited guests to unruly fights, several live broadcast bloopers have gone viral in the past. But this incident that reportedly took place during a Spanish live broadcast tops it all. The viral video features streaming of news coverage as the main anchor in a crip suit stands on a podium with Spanish and European flags hoisted in the background. Four experts are invited to share their viewpoints through what appears to be a Zoom call. A woman can also be seen translating the coverage in sign language. The hilarious moment occurs while one of the experts was speaking on the panel. Unbeknownst to the crew, a man invited to join the live segment uses a hilarious tactic to participate in the broadcast while also leisurely enjoying a drink at his house.

The man places a photo of himself in front of the camera to make it look like he is patiently listening to the expert’s opinion. However, behind the photo, he is relaxing on his beanbag in reality. The truth is discovered when the photo accidentally falls down, causing the man to panic. He quickly rushes toward the camera to adjust his picture back in place, but luck just doesn’t seem to be on his side. In a state of panic, he unintentionally also ends up flaunting the brand of his drink before fixing the problem.

The other two guests who witnessed the gaffe were left in splits but they quickly managed to control their laughter. Watch the video here:

With over a lakh views, the clip has prompted many to roll out laughing. Last year, during an episode of BBC Breakfast Morning, correspondent Carol Kirkwood joined the segment with a golden Labrador. As the conversation continued, the dog ended up tugging at the leash pulling the woman and leading her to fall flat on her stomach.

Upon witnessing the incident the show’s presenters covered up the fall with comic commentary. “We’ve got Kirkwood down,” said one. “Someone save Carol,” chuckled another.

