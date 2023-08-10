Rogan Josh, Galouti Kebabs Among 50 Best Lamb Dishes In The World

When planning a holiday dinner menu, mutton might be one of the meats at the top of your mind. And why not? The tender and succulent dish is perfect for the main course of any special occasion. But even when the festivals and holidays are long gone, lamb recipes are a perfect fit for any weeknight or weekend meals. From kebabs, burgers to curry, they can be prepared in a variety of ranges. If you’re a lamb lover, then you’ve arrived at the perfect place to learn about the 50 Best Rated Lamb Dishes in the entire world. The list was shared by TasteAtlas, an online guide that’s popular for collating information and critical food reviews about authentic and traditional recipes in their research articles. Take a look:

What’s interesting is that not one but two Indian lamb dishes have made it to the viral list. Curious to know what they are? Here’s everything that you need to know.

Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh, placed at the 23rd position on the list, is an aromatic lamb curry originating from the Kashmir region of India. Rogan means butter or oil and Josh refers to passion or heart, as per the food portal. “The stew is characterized by tender meat and a thick, fiery red sauce coming from deseeded Kashmiri chillies," says TasteAtlas. When it comes to the recipe, pieces of lamb are initially braised with ginger, yoghurt, aromatic spices, garlic, and onions. After braising, the lamb is prepared using a slow cooking technique with the addition of Kashmiri chillies and pepper for more heat. Adding saffron also makes up an integral part of the dish and Rogan Josh is served with sides of rice, raita, naan or chapati.

Galouti Kebab

Coming in at number 26 is Galouti Kebab, the melt-in-mouth dish belonging to the signature delicacies of Lucknowi cuisine. The patties are prepared with a mixture of lamb which is marinated with a collective of spices including ginger, garlic, cardamom, peppercorns, and chilli powder, among others. The marinated meat is allowed to rest for a few hours before it’s mixed with gram flour and eggs. The round patties are then deep-fried before serving with sides of lemon and chutney.

Notably, the Turkish-style Iskender Kebap has bagged the top position on the list.

Which one would you like to give a try to these dishes?