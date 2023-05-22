Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Water Bottle Goof Up Is Meme Worthy

With Rohit Sharma on the field, you can always expect it to be an eventful game. Sometimes, even eventful drinks break. A hilarious moment transpired during Mumbai Indians’ must-win encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad when Rohit Sharma forgot to open the bottled drink, only to realize it after a goofy attempt to take a swig. The incident, captured on camera, quickly made its way to Twitter, where it has now become a viral sensation. The video shows Rohit Sharma engaged in a conversation with his teammates during a drinks break. Oblivious to his own blunder, the Mumbai Indians captain took a quick sip from the closed water bottle, only to realize his mistake immediately.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing a flurry of reactions from cricket fans around the world. Fans were amused by Rohit Sharma’s absent-minded moment and flooded Twitter with humorous comments, turning the incident into a light-hearted talking point amid the intense Indian Premier League (IPL) competition. “Once Virat Kohli said jitne chizze Rohit bhulta hai utna koi nhi bhulta (No one forget as much as Rohit does),” a fan wrote.

Another person joked Rohit Sharma seems to be lost in world of his own. “Ye bande ki apni ek alag duniya hai (This dude lives in a world of his own).”

“He is an opener but he can’t open the bottle,” joked a user.

Rohit Sharma looked in complete flow as he guided Mumbai Indians to a victory in a must-win match. Rohit notched up 56 runs off 37 balls to help Cameron Green in chasing down Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 201-run target. Green remained unbeaten 100 off 47 deliveries to take the side past the finish line. Suryakumar Yadav also played an important cameo of 25 off 16 deliveries. With 16 points to their kitty, Mumbai Indians now needed Gujarat Titans to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last league game of this year’s IPL. All went as per the plans for the five times IPL champions. RCB suffered a six-wicket defeat to be knocked out of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are now set to face Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator on May 24 in Chennai.