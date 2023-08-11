'RRKPK' in Real Life: Desi Couple Shares How Their Story is Too Similar to KJo Movie

The recent blockbuster ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has struck a chord with audiences, serving as a classic example of a Karan Johar masterpiece that cleverly disguises itself as a spirited parody within the framework of a soap opera while embracing the essence of a musical extravaganza. Upon viewing, it becomes a clever deconstruction of established norms and principles, all orchestrated by the very same man who once celebrated those values.

The story revolves around a wealthy Punjabi family known for their famous ‘shuddh desi ladoos’ and a liberal Bengali family with a rich history. As expected, their differences lead to clashes, reflecting the reality that diverse backgrounds can complicate traditional Indian marriages. This mirrors the real-life journey of ‘Rocky and Rupali’, who recently shared their own similar story on Twitter, echoing the characters of Rocky and Rani from the movie, even though it happened thirty years ago.

The Twitter handle @rockyandmayur recounted the telltale markers that mirror the portrayal of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as Rocky and Rani. The post expounded on how the tangible Rocky embodies the affable ‘Pappi, Jhappi’ persona typical of a Punjabi upbringing, in stark contrast to his wife ‘Rupali’, hailing from an intellectual Bengali lineage. Their chronicle even draws parallels to the cinematic portrayal, with him personifying the indomitable debater and her embodying the resolute decision-maker.

Take a Look:

Isn’t it fascinating to witness the parallelism in their tale? Sure it is!

Soon, the post went viral as online users couldn’t help but exclaim in adoration. “How lovely! Congratulations and here’s to 37 yrs more!!" one user commented. “KJo stole your story," quipped another.

In the midst of this, they also offered an update on their journey as the real-life ‘RRKPK’ duo, sharing a series of images showcasing their evolution over time. “Rocky and Rupali Ki Prem kahani part II ….. at 25 / 35 / 45 and 50 … many years and many hairstyles later this is where we now stand … next year is 30th wedding anniversary year … + 7 for going out before marriage … 37 years phew," they penned alongside the snapshots.

A truly captivating coincidence, blurring the lines between reel and real. But, wait, is it a case of life imitating art, or perhaps, art echoing life’s every twist?