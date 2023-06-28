Rs 40 in 5 Hours? Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver Crying Due to Low Wage Sparks Debate on Twitter

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media features an auto driver from Bengaluru. In the video, the driver can be seen shedding tears due to the extremely low wage he has been receiving since some time now. The interview has been taken in Kannada, however, the caption makes it clear as to what they are talking about. The video, since being uploaded, has sparked a discussion on social media. While some are in favour of this and do not want to pay extra amount to the driver, others can be seen supporting him.

The driver can be seen showing the money that he has earned in all of these hours of serving. As per the caption, he could only earn Rs 40 after working from 8 am to 1 pm. Here, have a look at the video:

A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Cong govt in #Karnataka .Pushing people into poverty!!#freebiespic.twitter.com/T1t0XyLTCh— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 26, 2023

“I have mixed reactions to this! Auto guys they charge as per they want. Never ply by meter. There are some good ones too. Who ply by meter but most of them don’t,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Lmao, I get off at a metro station 2 kms away from my house. When I get off, these guys surround me and ask me for 150 Rs, when I decide to walk instead, they curse me out in Kannada thinking I don’t understand (when I fully speak it) Zero sympathy, love the bus scheme.”

“Recently wanted a ride for around 2Kms in #Bengaluru. Autorickshaw drivers demand 150 Rs in broad daylight! #Shakti is not making them suffer, but their attitude is. Sheer Arrogance! You still have to beg them to come, for charging the right fares! #Karnataka Reality!” mentioned another Twitter user.

Yes, there is a HUGE IMPACT of the #FreeBusRide in terms of business loss to Autos, Cabs. But, honestly, it's a case of what goes around comes around since they have always been arrogant and charging exuberant fares always. https://t.co/kFra4Id7Di— Ankur Kacker 🇮🇳 अंकुर कक्कड़ 🇮🇳 ಅಂಕುರ್ ಕಕ್ಕಡ್ (@ankurkacker) June 28, 2023

Kinda feel a Lil sympathy for him coz they r paying rent to that guy who owns the auto or if they own it they pay emi, home rent, food and children's education in that money , but on the other hand these auto waalas r madarchod also https://t.co/no5E0KJKqq— Red Dawn ☭ (@hell_hound_666_) June 27, 2023

In the whole bangalore,you wouldn't even find one person who will have even iota of sympathy for Bengaluru auto drivers, thats bad they are.#free #KarnatakaNews https://t.co/UO7vdXU6SS— EmptyMind__ (@Emptymind__) June 27, 2023

For auto drivers in Bengaluru, Mumbai & Delhi, I have no sympathy. They never follow meter/rate card and always think that govt can’t do anything. https://t.co/apww6rN3Wk— Shelby (@Meme_Canteen) June 27, 2023

What is your take?