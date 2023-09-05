Rude Shock For UK Man After He Finds This In His Mushroom Soup

Every country has its own set of unique cuisines, but there are some places that are famous for their bizarre dishes. In some countries, people are often spotted eating animals or insects like scorpions, cockroaches and snakes. These places serve these dishes as their delicacies. But what if you find an animal inside your dish, which wasn’t meant to be a part of it? A similar situation happened with a man in the UK, who ordered a Chinese soup for himself and found a rat inside it. Sam Hayward, who hails from Kent, UK, has revealed that he ordered a Chinese soup at his home, only to realise that it contained a rat, that too an alive one. He added that at first, he thought it was a mushroom but later realised that it was moving and that it had a large tail.

Sam said, “I started eating and got about three-quarters to halfway through it and then thought, ‘That’s a big mushroom, isn’t it? It was twitching… I’m no animal expert, but it couldn’t have been alive. The tail was the first thing I saw, and it just freaked me out."

Sam also revealed that he couldn’t control it and threw up for the next 25 minutes. He said that he has a pretty strong stomach, but he couldn’t take this one. He further added that it was a scary moment for him.

After some time, he decided to call the restaurant. He narrated the whole incident to them, but the restaurant owners refused to accept the mistake. The soup order was placed by Sam’s girlfriend, and the payment was made in cash to the delivery boy. As a result, the restaurant refused to accept it, citing that they didn’t even have a bill or receipt of their order. They told him that they wouldn’t be able to help him with the complaint.

In recent times, there have been various incidents where animals were found in dishes. Many people have shared such bizarre experiences on social media.