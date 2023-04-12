CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rupi Kaur's 'Cringe' Performance of Her Poem 'the Art of Growing' Gets Trolled on Twitter

April 12, 2023

A video of Rupi Kaur performing her poem 'the art of growing' is getting trolled on Twitter.

Rupi Kaur remains a controversial figure among poets and readers alike. While many frown upon the Canadian poet’s works and find them subpar, others have argued that no one should gatekeep the notion of what constitutes “good literature". Recently, a video of Kaur reciting from her book ‘milk and honey’ was trolled on Twitter. Now, another video has surfaced, where she can be seen giving a spoken-word performance. Twitter has not found it upto their liking.

In the video, Kaur performs a poem called ‘the art of growing’ from her collection ‘the sun and her flowers’. The poem is about girls facing predatory sexualisation as soon as their bodies begin to change on the verge of womanhood. However, Kaur’s style of recitation is getting trolled on Twitter.

Rupi Kaur otherwise enjoys a large following on the Internet.

