Rupi Kaur's 'Cringe' Performance of Her Poem 'the Art of Growing' Gets Trolled on Twitter

Rupi Kaur remains a controversial figure among poets and readers alike. While many frown upon the Canadian poet’s works and find them subpar, others have argued that no one should gatekeep the notion of what constitutes “good literature". Recently, a video of Kaur reciting from her book ‘milk and honey’ was trolled on Twitter. Now, another video has surfaced, where she can be seen giving a spoken-word performance. Twitter has not found it upto their liking.

In the video, Kaur performs a poem called ‘the art of growing’ from her collection ‘the sun and her flowers’. The poem is about girls facing predatory sexualisation as soon as their bodies begin to change on the verge of womanhood. However, Kaur’s style of recitation is getting trolled on Twitter.

I have fully lost whatever was left of my mind https://t.co/WsQbgzBWJj— Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) April 12, 2023

I have fully lost whatever was left of my mind https://t.co/WsQbgzBWJj— Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) April 12, 2023

Everything i have learned about Rupi Kaur has been against my will https://t.co/8yCc29jkRX— Adam (@sad_pali) April 12, 2023

this is exactly how I imagined rupi kaur to dress sound and move thank you https://t.co/t0d1PMe9bz— Tanya Chen (unpaid blue checkmark) (@tanyachen) April 12, 2023

That one lady at the poetry reading who’s usually reserved, but is now totally feeling herself because she’s 3 glasses of wine deep. Half of you is cringing, but the other half is like, ‘damn, maybe’ https://t.co/31oCW7RDvP— Eve Barbituratez (@odalisquex) April 11, 2023

I want ppl to understand that it wasn't Rupi Kaur that ruined poetry, it was an incurious undemanding audience bolstered by media illiteracy that did it https://t.co/PLhJuOuZ1F— Viki's Joever Era✨ (@lobitas_running) April 11, 2023

I refuse to listen to this video I’m just going to assume she’s singing that stupid “soft kitty” song from the Big Bang theory. https://t.co/skCNjjYOPM— Reverend Doctor Bob Sacamano is buying a zoo (@RevDocBobSac) April 11, 2023

y’all got annoying rly quick w this chick the first vid is cringe but this one is just a real look at what it’s like to be a girl she just sounds kinda cringe bc she’s doing Live Poetry Voice https://t.co/bqahsWXZvM— ♀ (@dilutedfem) April 11, 2023

Rupi Kaur otherwise enjoys a large following on the Internet.

Read all the Latest News here