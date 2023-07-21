Russian Man Drills His Skull To Insert 'Dream Controlling' Chip In Brain

Neuroscience has seen significant advancement over the past few years, but researchers are yet to find a method through which someone’s dream could be controlled. It is called a lucid dream when a person has the ability to command the content and actions of their subconscious mind. In a bid to take control of his lucid dreams, a Russian man attempted to insert a chip inside his brain but ended up getting grievously injured. The man, recognised as Mikhail Raduga, reportedly performed the brain surgery all by himself in his apartment, located in the Russian city of Novosibirsk. But things did not go as per his plans. Raduga had to be rushed to the hospital after losing one litre of blood during the four-hour surgery, according to a report by Russia Today.

Earlier on July 18, Raduga shared details about his experiment through a tweet, where he also attached some images of the procedure. According to the post, Raduga wanted to “test brain stimulation during lucid dreaming.” To achieve his goal, the 40-year-old performed “trepanation, electrode implantation, and electrical stimulation of his brain’s motor cortex” on July 17.

I confirm the information published in the Daily Mail. On May 17, 2023, I performed by myself trepanation, electrode implantation, and electrical stimulation of my brain's motor cortex. I needed it to test brain stimulation during lucid dreaming. Source https://t.co/61LIh23WHC pic.twitter.com/4lzgH4xXtp— Michael Raduga (@MichaelRaduga) July 18, 2023

Raduga began work on this topic almost a year ago. He is quite fascinated by unknown factors of the human brain and keeps sharing details about sleep paralysis, astral projection and out-of-body states. Raduga made up his mind to run the experiment on himself as he thought involving professionals would make it more complicated.

During a conversation with Newsweek, Raduga said that he used a drill machine to make a hole in his skull before implanting an electrode inside his brain. Though the operation took a toll on his health condition, Raduga was hopeful that the results would enable “prospects for future dream control technologies.”

Coming off the hospital, Raduga tweeted about his brain implant experiment for lucid dreaming. “For the first time in history, we conducted direct electrical stimulation of the motor cortex of the brain during REM sleep, lucid dreams, and sleep paralysis, he wrote.

BRAIN IMPLANT FOR LUCID DREAMINGFor the first time in history, we conducted direct electrical stimulation of the motor cortex of the brain during REM sleep, lucid dreams, and sleep paralysis. The results open up fantastic prospects for future dream control technologies. pic.twitter.com/qypqV6ntyV — Michael Raduga (@MichaelRaduga) June 28, 2023

In the photographs attached to the tweet, Ragduga could be seen lying on a bed with his head and face covered with multiple bandages. An X-ray of his skull was also there, showing the inserted electrode inside his brain.