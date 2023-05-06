Russian Mother, Accused Of Hiring A Hitman To Kill Her Daughter, Arrested

It is common in households around the world to have disagreements between parents and their adolescent children. This sometimes takes the form of an ugly back-and-forth but usually nothing more than that. However, a Russian mother crossed every limit of decency as she has been accused of hiring a contract killer to get her daughter murdered to get her hands on the daughter’s property.

Oddity Central stated that the mother is a 67-year-old woman from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, and she is being accused of ordering the murder of her 48-year-old daughter so she could inherit her apartment. Investigators revealed that the pensioner shared her motive with a local acquaintance who told her that she could get in touch with a person who could do the job. When the acquaintance set up the mother’s meeting with the contract killer, they discussed the details and methods of committing the crime. The woman allegedly promised to pay the killer 80,000 rubles (Rs 84,000) to carry out the act and provide evidence.

The killer immediately contacted the police instead of executing the hit and told them all about the mother’s evil intentions. The contract killer was a local man who then worked with the police to generate enough evidence to carry out the mother’s arrest. He worked as an undercover agent for them, and they even asked him to show his employer her daughter’s personal belongings as proof of death.

On May 3, the man, while acting under the supervision of the Russian police, notified the mother that he had completed the task and killed her daughter by stabbing her repeatedly with a knife. As evidence, the man provided the suspect with her daughter’s bag. The woman was convinced and transferred the promised money to the hitman’s account the same day.

This gave the police enough evidence to act and they arrested the Russian mother. She is now officially accused of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 33, part 1 of Art. 30, p. “Z” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The law states the accusation of organizing the preparation of a murder for hire.

