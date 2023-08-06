Russian Woman Fined For Sharing Photo Of Tote Bag With Controversial Statement On Putin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has received widespread criticism over his decision to wage war against Ukraine. In the midst of this tense situation, a 21-year-old Russian woman found herself facing legal consequences for expressing her opinion on social media. The woman, named Aleksandra, shared a photo of a tote bag with a controversial statement that read ‘Sex is cool, but Putin’s death better.’ This led to her interrogation and authorities asked her to pay hefty fine of 30,000 Ruble (approximately Rs 25,000) for allegedly “discrediting" the Russian military.

According to the local news outlet Mediazone, the girl stated that authorities took five screenshots from her Instagram account as evidence. These screenshots included a photo of a bag with the inscription ‘No to war’ and similar graffiti, an image of a sticker with the word ‘Peace,’ and another screenshot from her stories.

Aleksandra revealed that on June 28, she was visited by two policemen who informed her that a complaint had been filed against her. They then took her to the Ministry of Internal Affairs department in Krasnodar. At the department, the officers asked her to show them a tattoo of a dog wearing a rainbow scarf on her shoulder, with the words ‘The dog is gay’ written above it.

“They told me to raise the sleeves of my T-shirt, examined all my tattoos, asked me to translate what the inscriptions in English mean, and also took photos of my face and tattoos,” she said.

The authorities charged her with “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" for her tattoo. Additionally, she was charged with “discrediting" the Russian army due to the offensive comment written on her bag.

During the court proceedings, the police officer mentioned that her social media posts came to their attention during the monitoring process. However, they were unable to provide a clear explanation of how exactly her tattoo violated the law.

Aleksandra recounted that during the trial, the police officer provided illogical explanations, repeatedly mentioning “propaganda" without clearly defining the violation. When her lawyer directly asked the officer to explain where the violation was in her tattoo, he could not provide a valid reason and “He’s like, ‘Well, I thought it was a violation’.”

As per human rights group Sphere, when Aleksandra disclosed that her mother is a teacher, the officials reportedly started taunting her and asked, “How is it that your teacher’s mother had such an ill-mannered daughter with such inclinations?”

Russian authorities have been taking strict action if anyone goes against Vladimir Putin or the government. Alexandra’s case is just one example, numerous more individuals have faced legal consequences for expressing their opinions.