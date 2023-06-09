Russian Woman Starves Herself To 22 Kg After Husband's Plump Cheeks Remark, Hospitalised

A woman Yana Bobrova from Belgorod, Russia, dropped to 22kg after starving herself to the point of hospitalisation for her “controlling" husband. According to the Daily Star report, Yana is 1.61 meters (5.2 feet) tall and now weighs 22 kg. This came after misconceptions about her image which was brought upon by her husband’s comments about her appearance. The man, who has not been named, reportedly told his wife that she had plump cheeks, prompting her to reduce her weight further.

Yana appeared on the Russian NTV show Beyond the Border, a socio-political talk show to share more details about her journey of shedding weight. The show talks about people whose lives have been divided into “before and after" segments.

Yana said that she became addicted to the idea of shedding weight at the university. She exercised intensely and then limited her food as well to turn this idea into reality. “I can eat cookies, tea, water, candy, a piece of cheese, half a glass of broth," she said while commenting on her current diet.

Yana added that her husband did not stop her despite these alarming changes and instead limited her social circle. She also revealed in the show that he had forced her to quit the job. Yana’s husband left her even after she had reduced her weight. However, she didn’t blame her husband or parents for this and said that she has arrived in this state.

The experts were shocked at this news and nutritionist Marina Makisha said, “The body is eating itself. It ate all the muscles, the skin." Yana was immediately taken to hospital from the studio and is currently under the care of doctors. She has now reportedly begun receiving treatment in Nizhny Novgorod. As stated in the reports, she is also receiving psychotherapy counselling. Yana’s weight once also dropped to a horrifying 17 kilograms. However, it is unclear whether this was before or after her appearance on the show.