Sachin Meena Tries To Kiss Seema Haider On LIVE TV, Anchor Says 'Arre, Camera Chalu Hai'

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

The news anchor looked flustered by Sachin's actions. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the video, a panellist was discussing Seema's participation in Indian festivals such as Rakhi and Nag Panchami when Sachin tried to kiss Seema.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena have been making headlines, both in India and Pakistan, after their cross-border marriage. Their growing popularity has led to several news interviews, including a recent one which took an unexpected turn. During this particular interview, the couple took their public display of affection to a new level by getting intimate on live television, all while a panellist was present and speaking.

In the video, a panellist was discussing Seema’s participation in Indian festivals such as Rakhi and Nag Panchami. The news anchor continued to highlight her festive celebrations. However, amidst this conversation, the couple became increasingly affectionate, with Sachin even attempting to kiss Seema.

The intimate moment prompted an awkward interruption from the news anchor, who reminded them that they were on camera and that the show was being broadcast live on national television. With a smile, the anchor gently reminded Sachin Meena three times, “Arre, camera chalu hai Sachin Ji," before continuing the discussion. The panellist, taking a jibe, said, “Chahe camera ke Aage ho ya camera ke peeche, inka pyaar hi misaal hai (Whether they are in front of the camera or behind the camera, their love sets an example)."

Since this incident took place, it has been gaining significant popularity across various social media platforms. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video with the caption, “Sachin to naughty ho ra (Sachin is getting naughty)."

Watch the current viral video of Seema and Sachin here:

The video was posted on September 3, and since then, it has gathered 361,000 views. An individual said, “Iski alag hi duniya hai ye usme mast hai (They have a different world together, and they are enjoying themselves in it)."

Another person humorously added, “Itna bhi lappu nahin hai sachin."

“This couple has taken journalism on a steep ride," added one of the users.

Seema Haider’s popularity in India continues to soar with rumours circulating that she may be considered as a contestant for the upcoming season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, and possibly even a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, there is no official confirmation regarding these speculations as of now. Additionally, there have been rumours within the television and film industries about potential movie offers for both Seema and Sachin. However, the couple has not made any official announcements or signed any contracts in this regard as of now. Their future career endeavours remain shrouded in uncertainty while their fame continues to grow.

