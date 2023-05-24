Safety First: Viral Video of Dog Riding Bike With Helmet Spreads Joy Online

This is a display of road companionships like no other, a man and his four-legged friend are turning heads and breaking the internet with their unconventional bike-riding skills. A video of the unique ride features a dog riding as a pillion passenger on a bike with his human friends—both adorned with helmets for safety. The canine passenger maintains an upright posture, with its front paws resting on the rider’s shoulders. The caption accompanying the tweet humorously states, “Rule is rule," implying that even pets must adhere to safety protocols.

As the video gained traction on Twitter, social media users are both amused and astonished by this unconventional duo. Viewers are captivated by the harmonious coordination between the rider and his canine companion, marvelling at the dog’s composed demeanour throughout the journey. Others were shocked that it was a dog in the first place. Some mentioned that this should be a lesson for all humans. “Insano ke liye sabak (A less for humans),” the tweet read.

“I legit thought it was some lady with long hair until the biker went near them,” another tweet read.

A user tweeted, “India is shining on…”

Meanwhile, for one user it was a reminder of someone entirely different. “Why I’m I thinking about Jungkook and Bam?” the tweet read. It was in reference to a member of the K-Pop boy band BTS Jeon Jungkook and his beloved pet dog.

This is not the only dog who is riding the wave of fame on the internet. Previously, another hilarious clip showed a dog’s encounter with its own reflection, creating a side-splitting spectacle that left social media worldwide in stitches. As the video unfolds, we find ourselves in a room adorned with a massive mirror spanning an entire wall. Enter an unsuspecting and curious pup, innocently stumbling upon this reflective wonder. With uncontainable excitement, the furry explorer gazes into the mirror and catches sight of its own image. The reaction that follows is comedy gold, as the pup’s expressions encompass a medley of astonishment, bewilderment, and sheer joy. It’s as if the pup has stumbled upon a long-lost twin or a fascinating interloper invading its domain.

This delightful video has evoked smiles and laughter on the internet with many people sharing stories of their own unique bond with their furry friends and the endless entertainment they bring.