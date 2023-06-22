Saif Ali Khan 'Chills' With Fam in London After 'Adipurush' Debacle And Fans Want to Live His Life

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adipurush’ sparked mixed reviews by its audience The film, basically, delves into the epic tale of Ramayan and it has faced criticism for its VFX, dialogues, and whatnot. In particular, the depiction of Ravan, played by Saif Ali Khan, also received major criticism. Now, amid all of these controversies, an image of Saif Ali Khan has surfaced from London. In the image, he can be seen chilling with his family. Saif, along with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, can be seen snacking on sandwiches with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir Aka Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted in London with Saif, Taimur and Jeh pic.twitter.com/lWSn0UtKXc— Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@KareenaK_FC) June 19, 2023

However, the family image did not go well with many fans. Many were seen talking about how Saif is just chilling in London and enjoying his vacation after giving a massive flop. “If only I had the generational wealth and panache to jet off to London every time I flopped professionally my mental health would be in such a different position,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “They have been doing a London trip at least once a year. Saif has hit his Zen mode, hits or flops, life goes on.”

Here, have a look at a few responses:

If only I had the generational wealth and panache to jet off to London every time I flopped professionally my mental health would be in such a different position https://t.co/vwSu7ktfXc— Megha Mehta (@meghamehta8488) June 21, 2023

saif doesn't give a damn about adipurush flopping lolll https://t.co/NjAsWpQk8X— anti-hero ✨ (@ughmylife317) June 20, 2023

saif ali khan’s nonchalance is my favourite thing about him like does that man look like he cares about his movie being dragged https://t.co/TvBI8bnsUu— ✨ (@kanthonyily) June 22, 2023

saif won the idgaf war https://t.co/MSn9jqp1ah— bridgerton staff writer (@miathermopollis) June 21, 2023

News: Adipurush is rushing towards to become the biggest dissaaster movie of all time.Meanwhile Saif : https://t.co/hW2ehdbOlR pic.twitter.com/UyqrJxmalf — Benzene (@RBenzeneD) June 22, 2023

Want to be like Saif. Doesn't matter if movie runs or not. He makes money and moves on. https://t.co/Sb7fevm9A4 — Nik (@niksbphd) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Marathi actress Radhika Deshpande also seems to be left unimpressed with Saif portrayal of Ravan in Adipurush. She compared Saif’s portrayal of Raavan with that of a child actor’s portrayal of the character in a children’s drama. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she shared a picture of child actor Sameer Gumaste as Ravana and another of Saif as the demon king of Lanka. With this, she mentioned that it is not just age that sets them apart but a lot of other things.

