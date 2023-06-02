Sakshi, Ziva Asking Dhoni for a Hug After CSK's Triumph in IPL 2023 is the Cutest Thing on Internet

The IPL 2023 final witnessed an exhilarating triumph as the MS Dhoni-led team secured a thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Since then, an overwhelming CSK frenzy has engulfed fans like never before, displaying no signs of waning in the foreseeable future. While there have been multiple clips on social media showing the vibrant sea of yellow at the Narendra Modi Stadium, there is one heartwarming footage consisting of Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni that has captured the internet’s attention today.

In the unseen footage that has now gone viral, Sakshi and Ziva can be seen amid the exuberant celebrations that erupted on the field as the families of CSK team members joined in to rejoice in their victory. However, Dhoni, unaware of their presence, stands beside the coveted trophy, seemingly caught up in the euphoria of the moment. It was then that Sakshi sweetly called out to him, urging him to put the trophy down and join them for a hug. As Dhoni turned towards his family, they embraced each other tightly, creating an adorable moment that quickly spread across social media platforms.

Also Read: How Stadiums Erupt When Dhoni Enters the Field: Twitter Thread Shows Fascinating Clips

Watch the Viral Video:

The viral video, indeed, sent MSDians in complete frenzy as they started reacting to it quickly. “My mind starts singing ‘Jab tak’ when I see this video,” commented a user while another one called it, “Complete wholesome moment”.

Also Read: ‘Can Take Me Out Of Chennai But…’: CSK Fan Ignores Live French Open Match For IPL Final

Complete wholesome moment ❤❤— Aravind (@stranger2898) May 31, 2023

My mind starts singing ‘Jab tak’ when I see this video — historybeckons (@history_beckons) June 1, 2023

Earlier, Sakshi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming image capturing a precious moment from the day when the Chennai Super Kings clinched their fifth IPL title. The photo features the trio wearing bright smiles, beautifully reflecting the happiness on that memorable day.

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Indeed, it’s the moments like this that make IPL more special!