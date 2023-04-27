'Salary More Than Your Pre-seed Funding': Start-Up Founder Shares Engineer's Brutally Honest Response

Walnut CEO Roshan Patel took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a conversation that took place two years ago. The tweet was all about a ‘brutally honest’ reply that he received from a software engineer when he offered her a job. It started when Mr Patel received pre-seed funding for his start-up in 2021 and was looking to hire people for his company. He shortlisted one software engineer and texted her to check if she would be interested.

“I run a startup increasing access to healthcare by making it more affordable. We just raised a pre-seed round and are looking to hire talented engineers. Any interest in chatting?" read Mr Patel’s message. What happens next is hilarious and has left netizens in complete splits. He received a very straight-forward response which read, “Hi Roshan, I just checked on Crunchbase and my current salary is more than your entire pre-seed round."

“Still thinking about this exchange almost 2 years later," wrote Mr Patel as he uploaded a screenshot of the conversation. Have a look:

Still thinking about this exchange almost 2 years later. pic.twitter.com/YI9b3NZtIV— Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) April 26, 2023

The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered over 3.3 million views. “She ain’t wrong. Especially when 90% of start ups fail. Also, at that salary rate, she is well established in her career doing well. Just noticed the — after the name, comes across like a spray and pray message probably sent by a script as well. She said what she said," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Gotta say, it’s a weird decision to shame someone who’s confident and established because she didn’t respond to your generic message. And feels very intention decision by you to semi-blur the photo."

Being rude isn't justified even if one is right. The "Be kind" people in the replies are being hypocritical again and may not hold the same views if the roles were reversed. Stop being a simp. https://t.co/9yIqftv7Nc — James Lieu 🇬🇧 (@J_Lieu) April 27, 2023

I don't think she did anything wrong but I also get how he must feel having his startup be a success. Ngl though, that isn't the case for most startups and without knowing the person, leaving your job like that is just stupid https://t.co/x9XoVZSkpM— Thriving Quetzal🇺🇲🇬🇹🕊️🌷💸 (@QuetzalThoughts) April 27, 2023

What do you think about the response?

