Saleswoman From Abu Dhabi Receives Marriage Proposals After Her Video Goes Viral

Millions of videos and images are uploaded on the Internet every day. Only the most attention-grabbing content has the potential to go viral. In today’s era of social media, it is easy for almost everyone to gain a fan following. Earlier, only film stars or cricketers made our hearts flutter, but now things have changed. Nowadays, people get bowled over by social media celebrities, who create content on the internet.

Last year, a woman from Pakistan named Ayesha won hearts all over the Indian subcontinent after a video of her dance on a Lata Mangeshkar song at her friend’s wedding went viral. She had even received many marriage proposals after her video went viral. Almost a year after that episode, now a video of a woman from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has been going viral and has once again stolen the heart of many users on social media.

The woman works at a mall in Abu Dhabi and makes short videos, promoting the products sold at the mall and the discounts on the goods. In her latest viral video, the girl made a clip of a packet of powdered milk. In her clip, she referred to the milk as ‘dudu’, which the internet has found super cute and cannot get enough of it.

The video has since gone viral and now people are actively searching for her social media accounts. Her Instagram profile, which reveals her name as Khaani, has more than 2.2 million followers, while she has 5.1 million followers on TikTok.

Her comments section is filled with marriage proposals and people professing their love for her. Some Indians, as well as Pakistanis, are also requesting her to let them meet her.