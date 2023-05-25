Salma Khan, Tigress Shroff: AI Images Show How Bollywood Actors Would Look After Swapping Genders

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has not only been a groundbreaking innovation but it has also time and again shown that art has no limits. From reimagining billionaires as poor people to actors swapping genders - AI, somehow, has been able to come up with the most bizarre images. In a way, AI is revolutionising the creative realm and pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Now, Instagram user ‘Sahid’ took to the social media site and shared images of Bollywood actors after swapping their gender.

All of these images have been created on MidJourney. The names of these Bollywood actors have also been changed. The images include that of Amita Bachchan which is Amitabh Bachchan, Shahzadi Khan which is Shah Rukh Khan, Varsha Dhawan which is Varun Dhawan, Salma Khan which is Salman Khan, Amira Khan which is Amir Khan, Tiger Shroff which is Tigress Shroff, Rajrani Yadav which is Rajkumar Yadav, Shahida Kapoor which is Shahid Kapoor, and many more.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The images have thousands of likes. “Tiger Shroff is stunning as a man and as a woman," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “shahid looks stunning, even as a woman."

top videos

Meanwhile, earlier, AI-generated pictures reimagined Metros in different Indian states. The same artist took to

Instagram and shared ‘Metros’ in different states of the country. It included states like Kanpur, Kota, Surat, Haryana, Chennai, Chhattisgarh, and Kanyakumari. All of these images are created during MidJourney. In Kanpur, a person can be seen carrying stacks of ‘Vimal.’ In Haryana, many can be seen dressed in their usual attire, holding sticks, depicting the typical Haryanvi culture. However, in Chennai, which comes as the most interesting, actor Rajinikanth can be seen sitting inside the metro.