Salman Khan Wore Pink Pants to Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash And 'BarBhai' Memes Were Born

Salman Khan never fails to impress his fans. The Dabangg actor was spotted on Friday as he arrived in style for brother Arbaaz Khan’s star-studded birthday bash. Known for his impeccable fashion choices, Salman opted for a style yet comfortable casuals, making heads turn. He was seen wearing a classic black tee paired with pink colour pants. He completed the look with a grey colour shirt. Even his simple wear garnered many eye balls on social media. Many took to Twitter and shared how they loved Salman’s pink pants.

“BarBhai,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “If Indian Barbie was to be made, Salman would play Ken.”

Many also mentioned how this is a result of the ‘Barbie’ fever. Here, have a look:

people saying Salman Khan is Ken for wearing pink pants STFU— no hehe(she/her) (@whatwhyidk) August 5, 2023

Half Oppenheimer half barbie— Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) August 5, 2023

barbie bhaijaan— ɐɥsuɐʞɐ (@acan_sha) August 5, 2023

When you are Oppenheimer outside but a Barbie inside pic.twitter.com/YvAz7a8k16— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a priceless throwback photo with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, on her birthday. Along with this, he posted a sweet birthday wish. In the image, you can see a young Salman sharing a candid moment with baby Arpita. “Happy birthday, Arpita," Salman wrote along with a red heart and a hug emoji.