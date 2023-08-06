CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Salman Khan Wore Pink Pants to Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash And 'BarBhai' Memes Were Born
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Wore Pink Pants to Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash And 'BarBhai' Memes Were Born

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 13:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Salman Khan Wears Pink Pants For Arbaaz Khan’s Birthday Bash And Fans Love It. (Image: Instagram/@BollywoodPap)

Salman Khan Wears Pink Pants For Arbaaz Khan’s Birthday Bash And Fans Love It. (Image: Instagram/@BollywoodPap)

Salman Khan was spotted wearing pink pants on Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash and seems like fans love this look.

Salman Khan never fails to impress his fans. The Dabangg actor was spotted on Friday as he arrived in style for brother Arbaaz Khan’s star-studded birthday bash. Known for his impeccable fashion choices, Salman opted for a style yet comfortable casuals, making heads turn. He was seen wearing a classic black tee paired with pink colour pants. He completed the look with a grey colour shirt. Even his simple wear garnered many eye balls on social media. Many took to Twitter and shared how they loved Salman’s pink pants.

Also Read: Kolkata Student’s Income Reduced By 90% After Company Started Using ChatGPT, Here’s What Happened

“BarBhai,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “If Indian Barbie was to be made, Salman would play Ken.”

Many also mentioned how this is a result of the ‘Barbie’ fever. Here, have a look:

Also Read: Zomato Delivery Guy Eats Customer’s Food At Bengaluru Signal, Video Raises Safety Concerns

Meanwhile, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a priceless throwback photo with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, on her birthday. Along with this, he posted a sweet birthday wish. In the image, you can see a young Salman sharing a candid moment with baby Arpita. “Happy birthday, Arpita," Salman wrote along with a red heart and a hug emoji.

Tags:
  1. arbaaz khan
  2. Salman Khan
first published:August 06, 2023, 12:55 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 13:23 IST