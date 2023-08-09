Salt Bae's Restaurant's Bizarre Show to Serve Baklava Has Desis Asking, 'Why So Much Drama?'

The Nusr-Et, a chain of upscale steak houses, is renowned for its opulent and extravagant cuisine. Under the ownership of Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, famously known as Salt Bae, these eateries are known to offer a distinct and exceptional culinary experience, extending to both their gastronomy and presentation methods. Among the popular dishes, aside from the iconic 24-karat gold-coated steak, there exists a collection of signature delicacies. Notably, the Baklava pastry holds a special place within this lineup, representing not merely a dish but a celebrated one across all branches of the restaurant.

Presented directly from the baking dish, accompanied by the famed vanilla ice cream (crafted from goat’s milk and devoid of eggs) nestled within, and adorned with ground pistachios and slivers of filo pastry, this dessert is a live spectacle at the patrons’ table. However, a recent video showcasing its service has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, a server executes a bizarre technique while serving the dessert. Instead of the customary layering by interlacing it with ice cream, a rather unusual and ‘sonic’ spectacle unfolds. The server wields a fork and spoon, rhythmically tapping the pastry into form while producing a melody by clinking cutlery against the dessert. The performance continues as the server proceeds to slice the confection into portions, all choreographed to a peculiar rhythm that didn’t resonate well with the online Desi audience.

One user remarked, “Guy’s literally overdoing stuff." Another humorously chimed in, “Please somebody start- banno tera jhumkaaaa ooooooooo" A third individual wittily noted, “Indians parents would never tolerate this. They say ‘if you make noises from utensils, it attract fights at home’."

No doubt, this unconventional manner of serving the dessert didn’t quite ‘sweeten’ the Desi palate!

Meanwhile, to the unversed, Salt Bae is the Turkish butcher, chef, culinary performer, and restaurateur who attained viral fame for his distinctive meat preparation and seasoning technique, spawning an internet meme in January 2017.