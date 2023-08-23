'Salute Passengers On Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan Sports Minister Trolled Over Unfortunate Goof-up

While his heart was in the right place, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made a boo-boo on Wednesday when he expressed his happiness over the passion shown by the brave souls aboard the India’s historic lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. As Vikram, the lander, made a successful touchdown on the moon, a video of Chandna surfaced on microblogging site ‘X’ in which the Congress leader can be seen hailing the passengers aboard India’s third lunar mission.

The only problem?

The mission is an uncrewed one.

“Hum kamyaab huye aur safe landing hui toh jo yaatri gaye hain unko salam karta hoon aur hamara desh ek kadam aur science mein, space research ke andar aage badha usko sabhi deshwasiyo ko badhai deta hoon (If we are successful and we achieve safe landing on the moon, I would like to salute the passengers. Our nation has taken another step in science and space research and I would like to congratulate the citizens of India)," Chandna can be heard saying on camera.

Congress leader and Rajasthan's Sports Minister, Ashok Chandna-"I salute the passengers who went in Chandrayaan"#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/alGuVkZVda — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2023

The unintentional goof-up by the Congress leader did not go unnoticed on social media as a plethora of users assembled and used the opportunity to make jokes at the expense of Chandna.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a historic day for country’s space sector as India became the first country to reach the south pole of moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO following the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission. The mission serves as a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

According to ISRO, India’s pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone if the Chandrayaan-3 mission is able to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. The space organization also said that this achievement will mark a significant step forward for India in the fields of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry and will symbolise our nation’s progress in space exploration.