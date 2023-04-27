Same But Different, This Panda Puzzle Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

The classic ‘spot the difference’ brain teasers have grown quite popular on the internet, owing to their difficulty level. The challenge tends to be so engaging that it creates a strong buzz across social media platforms. Now, if you happen to be a panda lover, then this picture puzzle might win your heart. The answers lie in the observational skills of the puzzle solver. The task is to notice the represented image with all the elements including the teeny-tiny details. If you turn a blind eye to the minute elements, the answer will move further away from your grasp.

Check out the brain teaser here:

At a single glance, it appears to be an image of a panda ready to munch on a green plant but let us tell you that there are about five differences in the two stills that look alike. The difficulty level begins to elevate soon after you carefully observe the photos. Then, what’s the trick to find the right answer? Observe all the elements while figuring out the differences. The photo shows a seated panda gazing at a small green plant. The snack is placed in the animal’s hands but the background of the puzzle remains plain white.

How to solve the brain teaser?

While the photos may appear similar, keep note that there are five differences in the photos. What makes this teaser a tad bit easier is its monochromatic element of colour and the plain background settings. The size, colours, and nature of the image need to be taken into consideration while tactfully solving such a teaser. But with black and white accents and a clear setting, the number of elements that need concentration reduces, However, it is important to note for a few solvers, the monochrome accents itself can get quite difficult to focus on. The simple trick is to begin segregating portions of images into multiple sections and concentrating on each one at a single time. Smaller segments help one to observe minute details rather than trying to look at the entire image as a whole.

Found the differences?

Here’s the correct answer:

One ear of the panda is different.

The panda’s mouth size isn’t the same.

Belly button is missing in one photo.

One photo has four leaves while the other only has three.

The foot of the panda is different.

Were you able to solve the teaser?

