'Same to Same': Shashi Tharoor Shares Image With Shoaib Akhtar And Desis Spot An Uncanny Resemblance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared an image with Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar at the Dubai Airport recently. It happened when the senior politician was returning to Delhi and ran into Akhtar. “On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is!” Tharoor wrote on Twitter while sharing the image. “He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket,” Tharoor added.

Here, have a look at the image:

On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a… pic.twitter.com/4WZl8V1rbN— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 26, 2023

Now, after Tharoor shared the image, many took to the social media platform and shared how both of them look so similar. On looking at the selfie, many spotted an uncanny resemblance between the two. “Faces same to same,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “What in the multiverse of madness is this,”

Here are a few responses:

What in the multiverse of madness is this https://t.co/HLeQEkQHxF— berry. (@sabpharayjangay) June 26, 2023

If you take the 5 or so years that shoaib stayed at 16, he’s almost the same age as you man! https://t.co/8I1cmiGexm— Potatalal (@batatalal) June 26, 2023

I need to get my eyes checked……i’ve got double vision https://t.co/NV2evGoJsB— Anjna (@SaffronQueen_) June 26, 2023

bruh i thought there were 2 shoaib akhtars https://t.co/cOPDLSp4VW— Nishith Baravkar (@BaravkarNishith) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Tharoor shared an image that resembled a question paper, which caught everyone’s attention. The first question was straightforward, asking, “Who is your hero?" The heartwarming answer given was, “My father," which is a sentiment many can relate to and appreciate. Moving on to the second question, which asked, “Why?" The student’s response added a touching element, stating, “Because he is not afraid of anything." However, it was the third question that injected humor into the mix. “Is there anything your hero is frightened of?" The child’s clever response was, “My mother." This response had Desi dads everywhere relating to it and bursting into fits of laughter because why not!

