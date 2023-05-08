Sandeep Sharma's No-Ball Drama Against SRH Takes Twitter Back to CSK vs RCB 2013 Thriller

The IPL 2023 served up another adrenaline-fuelled night, where a no-ball sent shockwaves through the stadium and turned the game in favor of SRH. The cheers of RR and their fans quickly morphed into gloomy sighs when the umpire dramatically waved his arms, indicating that Sandeep Sharma had overstepped the line. Abdul Samad, unfazed by the chaos, took his position once more, and with a mighty swing, he sent the ball soaring over the bowler’s head, clearing the ropes with ease.

SRH thereby completed the highest chase ever witnessed at the venue. However, this isn’t the first time fate has turned on a no-ball in the final over. Twitterati couldn’t resist revisiting the legendary CSK vs RCB clash from 2013, which bore a striking resemblance to this epic showdown.

As fans couldn’t contain their excitement, they took to social media to share their thoughts on the mind-boggling no-ball incident. One enthusiastic fan confidently declared, “In my book of humble opinions, no no-ball will ever surpass this one!" Another fan chimed in, echoing the sentiment with an emphatic, “Same energy!"

In my book of humble opinions, No no-ball will ever top this one. pic.twitter.com/pDIkHW4CjL— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 8, 2023

Last time the same scene happens against csk vs RCB match . RP Singh at that time bowled no ball in last delivery#RRvsSRH #IPL2023 #sanj pic.twitter.com/zxRf4tlEMD— Sumit (@Sumittkar) May 7, 2023

Opponents started to celeberate their victory and umpire announced it as no ball…#RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Sx3kWTV0Hy— H A R I S H (@Harish_Virat18) May 7, 2023

It was the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk that concluded in an unexpected and somewhat anticlimactic fashion. As Chennai required 16 runs off the final over, Ravindra Jadeja showcased his power-hitting prowess by smashing a six and a four off the first two deliveries from RP Singh.

However, Singh displayed immense composure and skill, giving away only four runs in the next three balls. With two runs needed off the last ball, Singh delivered a short and wide ball that Jadeja edged to the short third man. RCB erupted in celebrations, believing victory was in their grasp, only to be shattered by the umpire’s call of a no-ball. The disappointment grew as the batters managed to sneak a single, ultimately granting CSK the win.

Undoubtedly, it is the inherent unpredictability of the game that makes it worth watching till the very last ball, a fact that passionate cricket enthusiasts can wholeheartedly affirm!

