'Isn't She Royalty?': Sara Ali Khan Trolled for Confessing She Doesn't 'Own' Designer Clothes

Sara Ali Khan seems to have a knack for grabbing attention – both from her admirers and the ever-watchful trolls. No matter what she does, whether it’s her facial expressions, fashion choices, or candid comments, she finds herself in the crosshairs of those eagle-eyed users who are always after her. Recently, when Vogue India released their August magazine featuring Sara, little did she know it would trigger another wave of relentless trolls. The spotlight was on her revelation that she doesn’t own a single piece of designer clothing in her wardrobe.

“I wear my honesty with more pride than any designer clothes. In fact, I don’t have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe. I know people initially judged me for it but I’m happy that they can now not only appreciate but also identify with me because of these very reasons,” she said as quoted by Vogue India. However, people pointed out her privileged lineage, being part of the Pataudi nawabs through her father Saif Ali Khan, and questioned her attempt to appear like a commoner.

#SaraAliKhan: “I don’t have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe.” READ MORE in this the digital cover story for #VogueIndia: https://t.co/05wNwzzF7l pic.twitter.com/XML32b0frB— VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) August 2, 2023

Comments flooded in, as one of them read, “I wish celebrities realised that 99% of the time when they try to push themselves as relatable and just like “one of us” it ends up being super tone-deaf. like yeah, sure you don’t have a single pair of designer clothing but you’re born into immense wealth + privilege regardless.”

“Are we suppose to pat her head for not having designer clothes,” criticised another. Meanwhile, the third one chimed in, saying, “Saif ali khan net worth $150M+ And her daughter saying she didn’t have any designer clothes…Why this star kids wants to look like middle class.”

But that’s not the only thing drawing the trolls’ attention. The Vogue cover featuring Sara draped in an elegant green saree took a beating too. Critics accused her of overacting and slammed the apparent photoshopping of her armpits. “She is mimicking Filmfare trophy," quipped one user. “I will not let her give me the insecurity of such light underarms, people rarely have such light underarms," said another.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s Weird Expressions On Ramp Walk Makes Her A Target Of Trolls

No doubt, it’s a never-ending cycle of scrutiny for celebrities like Sara, where every little detail becomes a subject of ridicule.