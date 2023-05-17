Sara Ali Khan's Cannes 2023 'Lehenga' Look Garners Praise Online, Fans Say 'She Killed It'

Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut wearing traditional Indian attire. Making a royal statement, Sara was seen dressen in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt designed by none other than Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Before she made her red carpet debut, Sara posted her pictures against the blue

Mediterranean sea and it has the fans stunned. The actress did not only celebrated India and its crafts at the opening ceremony, but also made the nation proud looking so gorgeous in that very heavy lehenga.

Many took to Twitter and praised the actress for her look. “She is looking absolutely stunning but If she was going ethnic enough, I wish she would have added a little more spice and added nath as well, I think she would have looked more Gorgeous," suggested a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “She is looking absolutely pretty! To all the trollers, she is representing Indian culture and Indian clothes, and we should be PROUD."

Many people also shut the trolls who were criticising the actress. Here are a few tweets:

She is looking absolutely pretty!To all the trollers, she is representing Indian culture and Indian clothes, and we should be PROUD..!#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/q0IUMmUY1Z — (@crisiscrystall) May 16, 2023

Those Indians mocking #SaraAliKhan for wearing a Lehnga (an Indian outfit) at #Cannes2023 should be crucified.They’re seriously so pretentious, acting like wannabe “Mean Girls” judging others’ looks while looking like potatoes themselves. Sit dafuq down. She’s looking pretty. pic.twitter.com/jN2fI4lr9J — Anshu (@TweetingAnshu) May 16, 2023

Many new faces at the #Cannes2023 red carpet, interesting part is that many influencers will be seen as well. But I simply loved Sara Ali Khan’s desi vibe at the event, she’s looking spectacular I guess! pic.twitter.com/8TADinsGCT— Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) May 16, 2023

She is looking absolutely stunning but If she was going ethnic enough, I wish she would have added a little more spice and added nath as well, I think she would have looked more Gorgeous #SaraAliKhan #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/eAxOT28gwD— ⚘ (@Noor_XD_) May 16, 2023

Thank you sara because of you some unemployed get work , let dogs bark you keeping shining sun shine #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/NPiQlnf41o— Varun Sharma (@SharmaVarun2002) May 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on a fashionable note. Many celebrities graced the carpet with their presence, including, Johnny Deep, Uma Thurman, Esha Gupta, Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, Fan BingBing, Helen Mirren, Naomi Campbell among others as they attend the screening of the opening film Jeanne du Barry on Day 1.