Saree And Tamate – A Dance Fusion We Didn't Know We Needed

If you are having a dull day, we have the perfect clip to light up your mood. It shows three saree-clad girls dancing their hearts out. The clip was shared by the Instagram page of ABCD Dance Factory, with the caption, “Yeah girlz”. The video opens with three girls, who are identified as Kusum, Khushi Chhajer and Vishva, shaking a leg to a euphoric beat. Whether their energy or on-point expressions, the girls literally slayed the performance in every way possible.

The girls have sent the internet into a frenzy with their performance. Several users appreciated their moves in the comments section, as a user said, “Awesome.” Another commented, “Full of energy.”

A few in the comments section revealed that the dance form is called “Tamate”, which has derived its name from the hand drum, as it is performed to that instrument’s beats. A comment read, “There is no vibe than the tamate, but Saree and Tamate is on its whole level! Best one!”

Another wrote, “Isko bolte hai perfect performance. (This is called perfect performance.)” The usage of Tamate is often seen during Lord Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. Many users appreciated the girls for their energy, as one wrote, “Great energy levels.” So far, the video has been played more than six lakh times.

Just a few days back, the Instagram page shared another video, showing the performance of girls from their dance group. In the video, a group of saree-clad girls took the internet by storm, as they ecstatically performed to the foot-tapping remix version of Rihanna’s Rude Boy and Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shankar Mahadevan’s Kay Sera… Sera.

The girls successfully grasped the attention of the users, as it is not every day that the internet gets to see saree-clad artists performing hip-hop. Be it their energy, expressions, choice of song, or on-point synchronisation, the girls literally checked all the boxes for a good performance. And as expected, the users swamped the comments section in appreciation.

Apart from this, they flooded the post with fire and heart-eye emoticons. The video, which was uploaded on May 11, has so far been played more than 524 thousand times.