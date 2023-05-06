Scientists Reconstruct Face Of 330 Million Years Old Crocodile-Like Tadpole Creature

Digital reconstruction of broken fossils has enabled researchers to estimate how Crassigyrinus Scoticus, an ancient pre-dinosaur predator looked like. The paper on tetrapod evolution published in the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology indicates the crocodile-like species contained massive teeth and eyes which helped it hunt prey over 300 million years ago. Researchers have been trying to study the ancient predators for almost a century and now the advancement in the fields of CT scanning and 3D visualization enabled them to piece together fragments of their bones to make a rough estimation of their looks.

The study dubbed Crassigyrinus one of the first four-limed animal species to make the transition from water to land, as per Live Science. They are reported to be aquatic animals who lived in carboniferous swamps predicted to be now located in Scotland and other parts of North America. “These animals were preserved in fine-grained rock that provides great contrast when CT scanning. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide much structural integrity, so as more material piled up on top of Crassigyrinus, it squashed the fossils down,” said Dr. Laura Porro, the lead author of the study.

Notably, their preserved specimens are said to be broken and deformed which has led to different kinds of reconstruction in the past. This time the team used CT scans of four Crassigyrinus (which means thick tadpole) specimens, of which three were placed in the Museum. Digging deeper the researchers were able to identify bones of the skull that allowed them to rebuild the predator’s skull. Laura revealed the reconstruction work was equivalent to solving a 3D-jigsaw puzzle. She reportedly began assembling the braincase stating it builds the core of the skull, the palate was formed around it.

The expert claims the creatures could have been two or three meters long and its behavior would be similar to that of modern crocodiles, hiding inside water and using its powerful mouth to attack prey. The shape of their skulls had multiple ridges that probably strengthen their skulls. They supposedly used their specialized sensory adaptation to locate prey. The incident predator had massive eyes that allowed visibility in dim swamps.

After the skill reconstruction, researchers now aim to conduct biomechanical simulations to understand the species better.

Read all the Latest News here