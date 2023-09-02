Scientists Recreate The ‘Scent’ Used For Embalming Egyptian Mummies

Scientists have always been at the forefront of groundbreaking research. Some discoveries have greatly improved our lives and made them more convenient. Moreover, these scientific breakthroughs often provide valuable insights into ancient civilizations, enlightening us about our historical roots and maintaining our interest in the past. Recently, a discovery was made, where scientists recreated a scent that was used for the mummification of a woman 3,500 years ago. According to the reports in The Guardian, scientists have recreated a particular odour called the “scent of eternity” or “the scent of life” that was used in the mummification of an ancient Egyptian noblewoman. The “balm” was used to preserve Senetnay, a wet nurse, also given the title Ornament of the King, in the kingdom of Egypt.

The scientists have successfully recreated this ancient fragrance using the same paste that was originally employed for the mummification of the noblewoman. To achieve this, they carefully extracted samples from Senetnay’s liver and lungs. The recreation of this scent involved a series of intricate scientific procedures, including chromatography. Collaborating closely with French perfumer Carole Calvez and sensory museologist Sofia Colette Ehrich, the scientists were able to craft a scent that faithfully matched the one used for Senetnay’s preservation.

The scientists have revealed that there were six major ingredients that were used to make the scent including beeswax, plant oils, and tree resins. Reportedly, they were also used in the mummification of the Senetnay.

The portal quoted Barbara Huber, the first author of the research from the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology as saying, “Senetnay’s mummification balm stands out as one of the most intricate and complex balms from that era.”

According to reports, the remains of Senetnay were excavated almost a century ago by known archaeologist Howard Carter from the Valley of Kings in Thebes, Egypt. The Valley of Kings is a burial ground that was usually used to bury pharaohs and powerful elites of the kingdom.

Senetnay was considered a key member of the security circle of Egyptian Pharaoh Amenhotep II. She was also known as the Jewel of the King.