Scientists Working On Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Were 'Not Allowed' To Wear Perfume; The Reason Will Stun You

In the pursuit of unravelling the secrets of the Sun, the team behind India’s Aditya-L1 mission left no stone unturned to ensure absolute precision. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), entrusted with crafting Aditya’s primary instrument, the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), went to great lengths, even in personal hygiene decisions. VELC’s operations took place in a cutting-edge facility for handling vibrations and temperature control in Hoskote, near Bengaluru. Here, the team meticulously subjected individual components to vibrations, a crucial phase in combining detectors and optical elements.

According to the reports, a rigorous calibration process unfolded within a meticulously maintained cleanroom. Within this controlled environment, the dedicated team wore a futuristic explorer-like suit and took every measure to guard against electrostatic discharge and contamination. To preserve the pristine conditions, the use of perfume was strictly prohibited, and each screw underwent ultrasonic cleaning. These suits acted as protective barriers for the delicate sensors and optics.

Nagabushana S, the head of the VELC technical team, stressed on the utmost cleanliness standards and said, “It (the cleanroom) had to be kept 1-lakh times cleaner than a hospital ICU," reported Times of India.

It further informs that in order to achieve this level of cleanliness, the team deployed HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters, 99% concentrated isopropyl alcohol, and rigorous protocols to prevent foreign particles from causing any disruptions. Even medicinal sprays were avoided, as a single particle discharge could have negated days of painstaking work.

TOI also added that several ISRO scientists also have experience in working within cleanrooms for various satellite projects. While they acknowledged the importance of maintaining pristine conditions, none had gone to the extent of abstaining from perfume. One scientist speculated that the IIA scientists were taking extra precautions due to the exceptional sensitivity of their mission.

India’s inaugural solar exploration mission, Aditya-L1, took off at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is equipped with seven distinct instruments, each serving a specific purpose in comprehensively investigating the Sun. Among these, four instruments are dedicated to observing the Sun’s light, while the remaining three focus on measuring on-the-spot characteristics of plasma and magnetic fields. The primary goal of this solar probe is to examine solar winds, which are known to induce disruptions on Earth, often manifesting as breathtaking auroras.

Notably, all the payloads on Aditya-L1 are products of indigenous development, achieved through close collaboration among various ISRO scientists, reports TOI.

While the United States, European Space Agency (ESA), Japan, and China have launched numerous solar probes, the successful execution of this mission by ISRO would mark a historic milestone. India would claim the distinction of being the first Asian nation to position itself in orbit around the Sun.