Scotland Mother Finds E-cigarettes In Her 15-year-old Daughter’s Room

A mother in Scotland recently shared a distressing incident where she discovered multiple packets of e-cigarettes, also known as vapes, in her 15-year-old daughter’s room. This discovery has left her profoundly shocked and concerned about her daughter’s addiction to e-cigarettes.

Leanne McGuire, a resident of Glasgow, Scotland, recently appeared on the BBC program Woman’s Hour. During the interview, she shared her astonishment upon discovering that her 15-year-old daughter was addicted to e-cigarettes. The revelation left her completely stunned, she added.

McGuire recounted the incident and added that upon questioning her daughter, she learned that she had developed an addiction to them. Additionally, McGuire shared her frustration with the medical professionals who were unable to provide any guidance on how to address the addiction, as they claimed there were no viable alternatives to e-cigarettes.

During the program, McGuire shared that the vapes in her daughter’s room were cleverly concealed due to their small size. When she confronted her daughter about it, she claimed to be addicted but insisted that the vapes didn’t contain nicotine. McGuire found it challenging to make her daughter understand that this addiction was a form of intoxication, despite her daughter’s denial.

McGuire also mentioned that they have initiated a campaign to raise awareness among children and parents about the drawbacks of e-cigarettes. They are currently engaging in discussions with the authorities on this matter. McGuire emphasised that they had to put in significant effort to help the daughter overcome her addiction to e-cigarettes.

Similarly, another mother Hannah received her son’s school email informing her that he had been caught vaping at the age of 14. Hannah believes that her son, Josh, who is now 16, began vaping primarily because his friends engaged in it. One of his friends had been expelled from his previous school for vaping THC, which is the primary mind-altering substance found in cannabis.

Hannah recalled discovering vapes in her son’s bedroom and even on his bed, as he was not adept at concealing them. Frustrated by the situation, she accumulated a collection of his old vapes in a drawer, having taken them from him. Eventually, she gave up on this practice. Hannah and her husband would occasionally find the back door left open in the middle of the night, as her son would venture outside to vape and forget to close it behind him.