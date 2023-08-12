Scotland's Primary School To Welcome A Set Of 17 Twins In Class Of 2023

Be it telepathic connection or identical mothers giving birth to identical babies, there are a plethora of crazy twin stories doing the rounds on the internet. Now, joining the bandwagon is this primary school in Inverclyde, Scotland that’s gearing up to accept a staggering set of seventeen twins this year. Notably, the concept of accepting a higher number of twins isn’t new in this Scottish community and locals have popularly named the phenomenon “Twinverclyde”. It is suggested that St Patrick’s primary school will kick-start its new year on Friday, August 18 and welcoming sets of seventeen twins is the second largest number on record so far.

According to a report by Guardian, the batch of 2023 was invited for a dress rehearsal on August 11 just a week before their first day. About 15 of the 17 sets gathered at the school in Greenock and were in attendance for the event. In an official statement, the deputy provost of Inverclyde council, Graeme Brooks, said that accepting higher twins set has become an “annual tradition" in Inverclyde. “Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms," she said. Speaking about the dress rehearsal, Graeme Brooks stated it was a fun gathering for both parents and children before they begin the real thing this coming Friday.

It was in 2015 that the primary schools in the region set a record of welcoming nineteen sets of twins and the number remains unbeaten yet. In 2015, the number of twins in Inverclyde was fifteen and it became twelve the following year. This year, the class of 2023 will take the total twin count of Inverclyde to a whopping 147 sets since 2013. On average approximately thirteen twins set begin primary school in Inverclyde every day. Moreover, St Patrick’s and Ardgowan primary schools are reported to be the two schools that have set the record for taking the most pairs of twins in the local community.

In 2012, a secondary school in Britain grabbed massive headlines for having 20 sets of twins. According to Daily Mail UK, the school named De Aston in Market Rasen was located in Lincolnshire.