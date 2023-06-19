Scottish Family Thought Their 3-year-old Daughter Had A Virus But It Was...

Ava Bolton, a three-year-old girl from Scotland, is battling neuroblastoma, a type of cancer and she is currently in stage 4. It all started when the little girl started vomiting a lot and her family considered it to be a general illness. Initially, her 5-year-old brother Lucas and other family members just thought it was a normal virus until they found out about cancer.

Ava’s family has been asking for help for Rs 2.6 crore online as her treatment will take 18 months for her recovery. Scott and Natalie Bolton, her parents, have shared how their whole world collapsed when they came to know about the suffering of their daughter and that she only had a 50% chance of survival. Her disease has spread all over her body, as per reports.

According to reports, Ava was unwell after her third birthday, and her health started deteriorating from that point on, as she started having pain in her leg, developing bruising under her eye and vomiting. In January, Ava was sent to Cross House Hospital, where doctors stated that she had transient Erythroblastopenia from childhood that her parents thought was just a virus and that she would recover in the meantime.

When her health started worsening, a doctor in Glasgow advised more tests and when the reports came, it was declared that Ava had cancer. Other than this, it was revealed in the medical reports that she had a tumour on her back, and lately it has spread to her shoulder, pelvis and hips.

Ava is undergoing treatment, including rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and a stem cell transplant. Her family stated that they are getting unbelievable support from people who are donating for her daughter. The treatment will cost a fortune but they are trying every possible thing to save their daughter.