Season-defying Man Stuns Doctors With Quilt-wrapped Summers And Ice-cold Winters

In the scorching heat of June, while most people rely on fans, coolers, and air conditioners, there is one individual defying the norm. Clad in three quilts, this person radiates heat, even during the sweltering summer days and nights. With a hot cap covering his ears and a shawl draped over his shoulders, he remains sweat-free in the blistering temperatures.

This might sound bizarre but this is true. Santlal, residing in Mahendragarh seems to feel tremendous cold even in these scorching hot summers. Even doctors are left astounded in the village of Deroli Ahir where Santalal resides. Santalal feels the sensation of heat during winters and cold during summers. While the temperature has risen to 45 degrees Celsius, Santalal covers himself in 4 to 5 quilts. Not just that, even after covering himself with quilts he feels cold, he has to sit in front of a bonfire to feel the warmth. Santlal has become the subject of discussion in the country.

It is equally astonishing to know that during winter, Santlal spends hours finding ways to keep himself cool. Santlal’s relatives tell that he feels hot during cold winters. During the days of shivering cold, Santlal lies on the ice block and bathes in the cold water of the lake at 5 in the morning. According to his relatives, Santlal has never been sick. Santlal has also been honoured once by the district administration with a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Now whether you call it a marvel or a peculiar creature, people in Santlal’s village refer to him as the “Weather Department." Upon hearing about Santlal, several teams of doctors have come from outside to examine him. However, no one has been able to determine why Santlal feels cold in the heat and heat in the winter. It is worth mentioning that Santlal already holds a world record for lying on a bed of ice in 2017.