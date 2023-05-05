Seattle Woman Asked To Provide ID Before Entering Supermarket Restroom

People often prefer to visit supermarkets to buy their groceries. Supermarkets provide you with all the necessary stuff you need in your daily life. Not just that, they are also well-equipped with numerous facilities like proper assistance and guidance from the staff, lifts, and clean washrooms. But imagine being denied entry to the washroom until you showed your identity proof. Although it might sound unbelievable to some, a US woman had to undergo a horrendous experience at a supermarket when she was asked to show her id to use the washroom.

According to a report by the Mirror, the 22-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington narrated her disappointing experience at the supermarket on the social media platform Reddit. Elaborating on the incident, she said that she and her boyfriend were driving home when she felt the urge to pee. As a result, they decided to take a pit stop near a supermarket, to use their restroom.

When the woman told the female manager at the supermarket that she needed to use the washroom urgently, the latter denied giving the woman the restroom code, asking her to show her some ID. According to the manager, she wanted to check whether the woman was “old enough” to use the restroom facilities.

In her Reddit post, the woman revealed that it was common for supermarkets to have codes in bathrooms, owing to the number of homeless people living there. Taken aback at the strange request, the woman argues with the manager but in vain. In her defence, the supermarket manager shared that there was a special rule in their shop. Only 25 children were allowed at a time inside. It so happened that the woman, asking to use the washroom, looked much younger and hence all the confusion.

Despite the woman repeatedly trying to make the manager understand that she was not young, and an adult, the manager refused to listen to her, pestering her for an ID. “Frustrated and about to pee myself, I pulled out my wallet and showed her my horizontal ID," wrote the woman. Finally, after thoroughly scrutinising the ID, the manager agreed to let the woman use the washroom, by giving her the code.

After the harrowing experience, the woman shared her story on Reddit. Reddit users were quick to come out in support of her while condemning the manager’s actions. Although a few opined that the manager was just doing her job, they also added that no one should stop a person from using the restroom when in an emergency.

