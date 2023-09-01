Secret Travel Emergency Codes You Probably Did Not Know About

Travelling is a universal dream. It is a shared passion that transcends all borders and cultures. From backpacking on a shoestring budget to indulging in the lap of luxury, people all crave that exhilarating feeling of exploring new places, immersing themselves in different cultures, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. For many of us, it is not just a hobby; it is an essential part of life that satisfies our souls. But before you embark on your next adventure, we’re about to tell you some secrets that may set you apart from the average traveller.

When you step onto a plane, train, or cruise ship, you probably expect a smooth journey with minimal hiccups. Most of the time, that’s exactly what you’ll get. However, sometimes, the unexpected happens, and it helps to understand the secret codes used by transportation and travel professionals to communicate during emergencies.

Here are some secret codes of the aviation industry that you might or might not know about:

You’ve likely heard of the distress call - mayday, indicating imminent danger. But there’s another, less dire call, pan-pan. It refers to a breakdown or a slightly less grave situation. Among one of the most dangerous codes that you would never want to hear, is the code - 7500. It is used to signal the hijacking of a plane. Code 7700 signifies a more general emergency, and 7600 indicates a radio failure, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The world of aviation has its own unique jargon as well. For instance, all-call - is like a flight attendant conference call, and last-minute paperwork refers to final preparations before pushback. Flight level tells you your altitude above sea level, ground stop means a delay due to air traffic congestion, and EFC time indicates the expected further clearance time.

Deadhead is a pilot or flight attendant repositioning for work, and the gatehouse is another term for the gate area.

Airports also have their own set of codes. Code Bravo is a general security alert. Code Adam is used to alert staff of a missing child. Additionally, the International Air Transport Association employs various codes to specify the nature of delays and issues, such as DG for damage during ground operations and FS for a shortage of flight crew.

If you choose not to fly but to sail over the waters on your next vacation, here are some cruise-specific codes you need to know.

On cruise ships, Operation Bright Star indicates a medical emergency, while Operation Rising Star is a sombre signal that a passenger has passed away. There are also less concerning announcements, like PVI for a public vomiting incident and 30-30 to request staff assistance with clean-up.

Now, let’s delve underground into the world of the tubes and rail network. The infamous Inspector Sands or Mr Sands refers to potential emergencies like fires or bomb scares. This code name originates from the use of sand to extinguish fires.

These codes are not meant to incite panic but to efficiently handle various situations that may arise during travel. So, armed with this knowledge, you are now more vigilant than many of your fellow travellers. While we hope you never have to hear these secret codes during your journeys, remember to stay calm, and alert, and follow instructions carefully if you do. After all, a well-informed traveller is a safer traveller.