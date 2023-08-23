Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Landing of Chandrayaan-3, Video Goes Viral

Continuing to captivate attention, Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, has once again made headlines by expressing her determination to fast for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. In a recently shared video on ‘X,’ formerly Twitter, she can be witnessed in a heartfelt moment of prayer, her hands folded in reverence before the Hindu deities’ idols, situated at the residence of her boyfriend, Sachin Meena, known for their connection through the PUBG game. During this video, she also revealed that she will continue fasting until Chandrayaan-3 achieves a triumphant landing on the lunar surface.

In the video, Seema can be heard expressing in Hindi, “Though my health is not in its best state, I am observing a fast with the hope for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing scheduled for this evening. This accomplishment holds great promise for India’s future. Therefore, I am committed to sustaining my fast until its successful landing. I offer my prayers to deities such as Radhe Krishna, in whom I place deep faith, as well as Shri Ram and all other revered Gods and Goddesses, seeking the triumph of Chandrayaan-3." She then proceeded to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his significant role in bringing the lunar mission to fruition.

Watch the Video:

Earlier, Seema gained widespread attention for a video in which she sent ‘rakhis’ to Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others ahead of Raksha Bandhan. In the video, she expressed, “I have posted these (rakhis) in advance so that they reach well in time to my dear brothers, on whose shoulders lie this country’s responsibility. I am very happy. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Hind. Hindustan Zindabad," as seen in a video that circulated on social media.

Hailing from the Sindh province of Pakistan, the 30-year-old woman had illicitly entered India through Nepal to be with her partner, Sachin Meena, who resides in Greater Noida. Accompanied by her four children, all under the age of 7, she arrived in May and discreetly lived in a rented house in Rabupura.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena made headlines for their connection that allegedly began through the online game PUBG in 2019-20. Although arrested on July 4 this year, they were released on bail by a local court on July 7.