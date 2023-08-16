Selena Gomez Covered in 'Shawl' in New Photo Inspires Hilarious Desi Memes on 'X'

Recently, Selena Gomez’s friend Dominic J West posted a candid photo of the singer wrapped up in a blanket on his Instagram Story. It is very often that Selena posts her filter-less images on social media. However, it is not that often that such images become a meme. For this one, the internet created several memes ranging from comparisons to her and Ana de Armas’ character at the end of Knives Out.

Also Read: ‘Bullied By Memes’: Akshay Kumar Ditching Canadian Citizenship for Indian Invites More Trolling

Thousands of such memes have been created in a matter of a few days. Seems like the singer also enjoyed all of these memes. Taking to Instagram, Selena shared a screenshot of a post by Memezar. A comment on it read, “Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying." She shared a screenshot of another meme which read, “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain."

Here are a few memes:

Brides at McDonald’s after their Baraat with husband, four cousins and six friends https://t.co/YqLqimuS5m— Husn Hai Suhana (@Fatmounh) August 15, 2023

Me when I’m wfh and I send 1 email https://t.co/vrauXgBYFX— Ambi (@JerseyShade) August 14, 2023

Thanos at the End of Avengers: Infinity War !#SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/HBVunAc6n6— NerdVerse ! (@NerdVerse69) August 16, 2023

The survivor after the end of a horror movie be like: pic.twitter.com/bDDiF8SOST— PΞRRY. (@perrybtc_) August 14, 2023

looking like ana de armas at the end of knives out https://t.co/BqupHt4ITL pic.twitter.com/Ik2PLwGcnq— jess (taylor’s version) (@jessieferg) August 14, 2023

Me when I’m wfh and I send 1 email https://t.co/vrauXgBYFX— Ambi (@JerseyShade) August 14, 2023

Also Read: House in Delhi’s Posh Location Has Toilet, Bathroom in Bedroom and Nobody Wants to Pay the Rent

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was brutally trolled after he ditched Canadian citizenship for an Indian one. Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!," he wrote as he shared an image of the official registration document. This time, however, the trolls seemed to focus more on his decision to relinquish citizenship from a country where, in fact, many Indians move in pursuit of better prospects. “Lmao imagine leaving citizenship of a first world country because bunch of nobodies trolled u," commented one user.