Selena Gomez in Lahore? AI Artist's Version of Singer Goes Viral and Twitter Can't Stop Laughing

AI-generated portraits have indeed become a captivating trend on the internet. With the ability to envision celebrities in an entirely new appearance or crafting up scenes from fantastical realms, these visual compositions, brought to life with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI), continue to enthrall audiences. Recently, an AI-generated portrait of singer Selena Gomez in Pakistani attire has gone viral, causing quite a stir on Twitter.

The portrait, initially crafted and shared by a user named Saboor Akram, showcases Selena Gomez dressed in a salwar kameez, sitting atop a collective arrangement of houses resembling the architecture found in Androon Lahore.

What resonated with online viewers is Selena’s flowing hair and the way her dupatta is draped, akin to a typical Pakistani girl.

Akram also created similar portraits featuring Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran in Pakistani attire. However, it was Selena’s portrait that captured the attention of Twitter user @ahmedrana619, whose tweet with the humourous caption, “She looks like she’s about to run away with her boyfriend who she met on PUBG," gained widespread traction.

she looks like shes about to run away with her boyfriend who she met on pubg pic.twitter.com/lQPB3C8I5w— haseeni (@ahmedrana619) July 7, 2023

Among the responses, a Twitter user hilariously referred to her as “saloni gomez," while another user came up with the name “Salima Gaytonde." A third user commented, “So real," while another expressed their disgust, asking, “Why did they do this to her?"

saloni gomez— Chinmay (@maybechinmay) July 8, 2023

Salima Gaytonde— Curious Thanos (@CuriousThanos) July 8, 2023

Why did they do this to her? 😭😭😭😭😭— YG ♔ (@_ygahlot_) July 8, 2023

Earlier, a LinkedIn user envisioned Zomato valets embracing the joy of life while delivering orders, even in the rain. Those captivating images, brought to life with the help of AI, depicted the delivery executives dancing through the rain, donning their Zomato raincoats. The AI-generated images quickly went viral, leaving the viewers in awe.

